Mansfield man charged with sending obscene picture to “child”

A Mansfield man has been charged with sending an obscene picture of himself to someone he believed was 13.

Martin Ashmore, 45, of no fixed address, made no plea to the charge, which is alleged to have taken place on November 30, 2018, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said concerns for his mental health meant police had suggested Ashmore should be bailed, on condition he resides at a psychiatric hospital, has no unsupervised contact with any child under 16, or uses the internet.

Ashmore was bailed until April 26, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for a plea and direction hearing.