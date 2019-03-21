Mansfield man charged with car key burglary

A 29-year-old man from Mansfield has appeared in court charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.

Shamus Doyle, of Chesterfield Road North, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 20).

Police incident.

He was arrested on Tuesday, March 19 in connection with a car key burglary from a house in Wilfred Avenue, Balderton, which happened at around 8.30pm on Friday, March 15.

The car was later taken from the same address and collided with a fence as it was driven away at around 12:15am on Saturday, March 16.

Doyle was granted conditional bail and will appear in court again at a future date.

