Mansfield man arrested after police find nearly 150 cannabis plants

Police have arrested a man after nearly 150 cannabis plants were found growing at an address in Mansfield.

Officers attended an address in Mellors Road last night, Friday August 17, after receiving information that plants were being taken into the property.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “A man fled from the address when officers arrived. The 25-year-old man was swiftly arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm (CS spray), possession of cannabis, cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity. He remains in police custody.”

Officers found 145 plants growing inside the property. Enquiries are ongoing.