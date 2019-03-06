Mansfield ice skate champion Corey Spencer honoured by mayor

The skater, who is the reigning British adult male freestyle champion, performed an ice show to launch the rink on Market Place this Christmas.

Also receiving a commendation at last night's council meeting at the Civic Centre was Mansfield electrician Graham Key, who offered his services free of charge to support the ice rink.

Corey Spencer during his ice show at Mansfield outdoor rink

Both Graham and Corey were nominated for the awards by council officers for all their "selfless" work to support the outdoor ice rink in Mansfield over Christmas, said mayor Kate Allsop.

Corey said: "It was a huge surprise and honour to receive this award. I was only too happy to help support the ice rink and it was my pleasure to work with Mansfield District Council and the local community of Mansfield. Anything that inspires more people to get on the ice and have a skate has to be worthwhile!

"We had great feedback about the show from the public and I would like to thank Suzanne Mantle, Gemma Kerry and our team of skaters who worked really hard to bring it together. It was a lot of fun for all of us."

Presenting Corey with his award, the mayor said his talent and hard work had made the opening event "an absolute spectacle".

"Everyone enjoyed it and I am sure you encouraged many youngsters on to the ice over that period."

Graham Key's company, Grays Electrical Engineering Ltd, contributing 219 work hours, saving the council more than £7,600 and also managed to secure more than £1,600 worth of free materials from their electrical supplier, Juice Electrical Supplies.

He said he was delighted to be involved in the project and wanted to give something back to the community.

Presenting Graham with his award, the mayor added: "Nothing was too much trouble for you - you made the ice rink happen! You said you wanted to give something back to the community. What can I say? What a lovely, generous man you are!"

The ice rink was in place in the Market Place for a month from the end of November and was used by more than 4,700 skaters. As well as the ice show, Corey hosted weekly skating lessons.

Nearly 7,000 more visitors came to Mansfield during Christmas 2018 than during the same shopping period in 2017. There was an increase in car parking revenue of some £8,000 at a time when retailers in Britain, nationally, experienced their worst Christmas in a decade according to the British Retail Consortium.

Nominations

The Mayor's Commendations are awarded to a person or a community group which goes the extra mile for Mansfield. Anyone can make a nomination.

Email mayorkateallsop@mansfield.gov.uk, giving reasons why the nominee should be commended. Successful nominees will be invited to attend a Full Council meeting to receive their certificate.