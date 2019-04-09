Mansfield furniture firm’s £1.4m hospital deal

A Mansfield company has manufactured and installed more than 5,000 items of furniture in a £1.4 million contract with a new hospital.

Deanestor, one of the UK’s leading contract furniture specialists, manufactured more than 300 bespoke bedheads for the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary in Dumfries, Scotland.

Co-ordinating, floor-based, fixed furniture was also provided by Deanestor, of Warren Way, Crown Farm Business Park – including shelving, cupboards, worktops and cabinets across the hospital campus.

William Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director, said: “This project went well from our perspective.

“We had highly organised logistics for efficient deliveries to site and our project management team required little intervention from the contractor.

“We are pleased to be working on our next major healthcare project with Laing O’Rourke.”

The £212m hospital provides high-quality acute facilities in a welcoming, therapeutic environment.

A palette of materials was developed for the scheme to “convey longevity and to create an uplifting, person-centred and world-class facility” for patients, staff and visitors.

The bedheads were finished in a natural oak laminate and had provision for medical gases, electrics, nurse call system and lighting.

The bedhead units were designed for the specific requirements and layout of each individual room with more than 40 variations and were installed by Deanestor’s own fitting team with removable panels for easy access to services.

Stephen Howie, NHS Dumfries and Galloway design manager, said: “We are more than satisfied with the products Deanestor has manufactured for our new hospital.

“The bedhead panel units have helped create an ambiance within the patient bedrooms and have contributed to reducing the clinical feel of these rooms.

“The quality and robustness of benching and cabinetry stands out and gives confidence that we will have many years of problem-free usage with the products.”

Laboratory furniture was manufactured as part of Deanestor’s contract for areas including chromatography, blood transfusion, histopathology and microbiology.