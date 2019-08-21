Mansfield firm shining a light on helping wildlife trust protect rare birds

Mansfield company Kingfisher Lighting has become a business sponsor of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Rainworth Heath Nature Reserve.

One of the last remaining areas of heathland in Nottingham, the reserve is part of the historic Sherwood Forest area and is just a stone’s throw from the company’s head office.

Kingfisher Lighting is an exterior lighting company that has committed to helping the environment with responsible lighting schemes to minimise the impact on wildlife.

Lowland heath across the UK has disappeared by around 80 per cent since the 1800s.

But thanks to the support of Kingfisher Lighting the Trust can work to protect the existing heather at Rainworth Heath, as well as introducing it to nearby sites.

It is all part of the trust’s mission to create a nature recovery network in Sherwood, by restoring, recreating and reconnecting wildlife-rich spaces across the area to make the wildlife habitats bigger, better managed and more joined-up.

The site is already home to green woodpeckers and tree pipits, and the trust is hopeful that if the reserve continues to thrive it could become a potential site for nightjars, endangered nocturnal birds known for their exceptional camouflage.

The ground-dwelling birds migrate thousands of miles from the Congo every year to breed and have been spotted elsewhere in the Sherwood area.

Holly McCain, senior development officer at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said: “We are delighted to have Kingfisher Lighting on board as a business sponsor.

“The company’s support of Rainworth Heath Nature Reserve is invaluable in supporting our work to restore and reconnect the legendary Sherwood landscape.”

Kate Summerfield-Breeze, marketing manager for Kingfisher Lighting, commented: “We are so pleased to be working with the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust by sponsoring Rainworth Heath Nature Reserve.

“We are really lucky to have such a wonderful reserve so close to the office and it feels great knowing we are doing our bit to help our local wildlife.”

To find out more about becoming one of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust's business partners

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust is part of a nationwide network of local trusts – The Wildlife Trusts – which work to protect wildlife in town and country.

The Wildlife Trusts now has more than 800,000 members, click here for details about getting involved.