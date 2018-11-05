Mansfield fire fighter launches charity Christmas single campaign

Fire service personnel from across the county have set their sights on a Christmas number one with their new charity single.

The idea was formed in a Welshpool pub when Chris Birdsell-Jones, 50, originally from Rainworth, heard the Band Aid single 'Do they know it's Christmas time' on the jukebox.

Photo courtesy of Henners Photos

Chris, of Welshpool fire station said: "The song came on and everybody young and old enjoyed it and sang along.

"I turned to another firefighter and suggested the idea of releasing it as a charity single, and he told me it was impossible."

After speaking to other members of the Fire service about the idea, word quickly spread, and the single was recorded in Birmingham last week by around 35 member of the fire service.

The group called themselves The Fire Tones, and consists of members from across the fire service, from control room staff to firefighters.

The firefighters record their single for the Firefighters Charity and the Band Aid Charity Trust.

The single is set to raise money for the Firefighters Charity and the Band Aid Charity Trust, with efforts already gathering momentum ahead of the single's launch on December 1.

With permissions in place, the group started to look for talent within the fire service to contribute to the single.

Former winner of The Voice Stevie McCrorie agreed to take part as well as Andy Quinn,firefighter with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and star of BBC’s Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

They were also joined by The X Factor contestant Marc Higgins, from Southampton Airport Fire Service.

Word of the single spread to Principle Anthony Greaves from BIMM Music College in Birmingham, who kindly donated session time at their newly built recording studio.

Fire service personnel from across the country travelled in to record the vocals during a 12-hour recording session, produced by Steve Osborne and expert vocal coach Louise Warren.

Chris said: "We wanted to honour the spirit of the original song, it's instantly recognisable."

The single is now edited and fully produced, and will be released on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon music with the firefighters also planning to sell CD's.

Chris said: "Each and every person involved have made a difference by turning up.

"It's nice to see the public are showing interest as well."

Do They Know It's Christmas by the Fire Tones will be released on December 1.

You can follow the group on Facebook or on Twitter @tones_fire