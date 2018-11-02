Mansfield Red Watch were at Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road yesterday to sell poppies ahead of remembrance Sunday on November 11.

Alan Henstock, Watch Manager at Mansfield Fire Station said: “As a Service we always support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, not only because we are proud to support the Armed Forces Covenant, but also as a testament to the brave firefighters who lost their lives during of both of the great wars of the 20th century.

Mansfield fire crews sell poppies for Royal British Legion

“At stations across the county, we will be marking the occasion with a minute of silence and you will see that our fire engines will display a poppy as a mark of respect and remembrance for all those who gave their lives for Queen and Country.”