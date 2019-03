A fire crew from Mansfield was called to the scene of a road traffic collision in Bolsover this morning (March 13).

The collision, on Mansfield Road, Scarcliffe, happened at around 8am.

One casualty was cared for by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

It is not known how serious their injuries are.

After Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services attended the scene, the incident was handed over to Derbyshire Constabulary.