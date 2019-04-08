Mansfield ex-rifleman takes on 24 hour walk for Armed Forces charity

An ex-rifleman from Mansfield has decided to take on the challenge of his life - by hiking 54 miles in 24 hours.

Mark Wheeler, 47, decided to take on the Cateran Yomp for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, who support soldiers and veterans from the British Army, and their immediate families.

Mark with daughter Millie Wheeler, 10 and her friends Melissa Gogo, 10, Charlotte Kyslanova, 10 and Zara Watson, nine

To help Mark in his quest, his nine year old daughter and four of her friends will take on their own challenge when they hike five kilometres around Sherwood Pines on April 13.

Mark, who is a lorry driver, said: "Millie is always helpful, and wants to take part in whatever is going on.

"Straight away she wanted to help, and she and her friends asked if they could take on a walk of their own.

"They called it the Sherwood Yomp, which tickled me."

Millie, who regularly goes walking with her dad, has already raised over £200, along with her four friends Charlotte, Melissa and Zara, who attend St Philip Neri with St Bede Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Mark will take part in the Cateran Yomp on June 8-9, in the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains in Scotland.

Although Mark is apprehensive, he says he is also 'quietly confident'.

"I saw the event on Facebook and thought about it for a while, until I said 'sod it' and started training in January."

Mark's training has consisted of long walks around Sherwood Forest - his longest one so far reaching 29. 8 miles.

He will start to incorporate walks in the Peak District into his training, which is similar terrain to the Cairngorm Mountains.

Mark, who served in the Infrantry from 1988 -1993, and was posted in South Armagh in 1991, said: "I'm a driven, determined bloke."

"My pride will carry me over the line and I don't want to let anybody down."

To donate, or find out more, click here