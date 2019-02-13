Mansfield drink driver took car and smashed it into railings

A Mansfield man was more than twice over the limit when he took a friend’s car ‘for fun’ and smashed it into railings on New Year’s Eve.

When Edgar Niedzwiedi, 22, was first breathalised by police he gave a reading of 108mcg per 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Court latest

A subsequent reading was 88mcg and cocaine was found in his bloodstream after the incident on Ladybrook Lane.

Niedzwiedi of Armstrong Road appeared at Mansfield Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (February 13 )

He pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit, using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without insurance, failure to stop after an accident, aggravated vehicle taking and damage, and driving without a license.

Niedzwiedi was found by police at his address after the car’s registration plate was found at the scene of an accident, where railings were bent.

The defendant admitted he had taken the car ‘for fun’.

Through an interpreter, Niedzwiedi also said that he ‘sincerely apologised’, and he was aware that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Jonathon Taffe sentenced Niedzwiedi to a 12 month community order with 180 hours unpaid work, and disqualified him from driving for 30 months.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £85.

Judge Taffe said: “This is a serious matter.

“Your life, and the lives of other road users were at risk.

“Given the inebriated state you were in, it is a miracle no one was injured.”