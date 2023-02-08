There was a fantastic turnout of 28 for our very special guest, Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader.

Coun Bradley gave us all the lowdown on Nottinghamshire Council and his ministerial duties plus proposals he is championing in his quest to make Mansfield a better place.

Why wouldn’t the subject of potholes come up in conversation, this is – pardon the pun – a minefield, a work in progress, so watch this space...

Coun Ben Bradley, front centre, with members of Mansfield u3a.

Some very interesting questions put forward by our members were all answered in a politically correct way.

Coun Bradley said: “It was an absolute pleasure to spend an hour or so with Mansfield u3a this morning, setting the world to rights and talking about every issue under the sun. Huge thanks for having me’.

At our February members’ meeting we had a very interesting talk by David Skillen on the Gretna Girls.

This was the name given to female munition workers at HM Factory Gretna in World War One.

These girls came from all over the UK and the influx of these workers led to the building of two townships Eastriggs and Gretna.

More information can be found at the Devils Porridge Museum.

Mansfield & District u3a is a volunteer-led organisation for people no longer in full time employment. We have more than 30 groups including beadwork, bowling, bridge, calligraphy, crafty chat, creative card making, family history, indoor curling, Scrabble, soft tennis, t’ai chi and wine tasting.

Please come along and see what happens at one of our monthly members’ meetings. We meet at 10am on the third Tuesday of the month at the One Call Stadium, Quarry Lane, Mansfield.