Mansfield District Council's swimming pools facing price hike

Mansfield District Leisure Trust is seeking permission from Mansfield District Council raise prices that are above the rate of inflation.

The trust also want to change the rules about who is entitled to the Leisure Discount Card.

They say these changes are in order to 'meet increased costs and maintain services'.

The proposed changes, if agreed by the council in the new year, would only affect people who pay for leisure centre activities on a 'pay as you go' basis.

Users who have memberships and monthly packages for activities, such as health and fitness, swimming and swimming lessons, would not be affected by the changes.

The proposals are mainly aimed at increasing pool prices and discontinuing the lower reduced service price at the Water Meadows' pool when the water flumes not in use.

Prices for swimming at Rebecca Adlington Centre would rise so that they are in line with the competition pool at Water Meadows.

They also mean changing the rules about who is entitled to a Leisure Discount Card which gives a £1 discount on all pay-as-you-go activities at all Mansfield district leisure centres.

These kinds of activities include, among others, swimming, exercise classes, gym sessions, and badminton.

At the moment anyone, regardless of where they live, can get the year-long discount card.

The proposal is to change this so that only people who live in the district will be eligible for this card.

If the proposed changes take effect, card holders who live outside the district will be able to use their cards until their expiry date but will not be able to renew them.

Mansfield residents will still be able to access the card and discount.

Currently, for an adult to swim at the Rebecca Adlington centre, it costs £3.40 with a leisure card.

With the price increase, this will rise to £4.00

For adults to swim in Water Meadows' competition pool, it costs £3.85 with a leisure card

After the price increase, it would be £4.00.

If agreed by the Council in the new year, the changes are expected to come into force sometime between February and April 2019.

Before taking a decision, the council wants to explore how the price increases will impact on leisure centre users so it is holding a five-week consultation from December 1 2018 to January 6, 2019 to find out.

You can take part in the consultation by filling in the questionnaire here