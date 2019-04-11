Mansfield District Council rakes in almost £4 million selling council-owned property

Mansfield District Council has made almost £4 million in four years through the sale of council-owned property.

Information published by thebureauinvestigates.com shows each of the 40 assets that has been sold, and how much the council has made.

The value of the assets sold between 2014 to 2018 was £3,941,296.

The most expensive asset sold was Plot 10A, Millennium Business Park, which was sold in December 2017 for £440,275.

Mansfield District Council’s finance chief defended a proposed increase in the amount of cash to be spent on investment properties outside the area from £55 million to £62m in January.

However, the strategy received widespread criticism for not investing the borrowed cash locally.

Your Chad also revealed how the cash-strapped councils' borrowing has increased by £20 million in just one year.

By the end of December, Mansfield District Council’s outstanding loans stood at £97.1 million, according to figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Mansfield District Council has been contacted for comment.