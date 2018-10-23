Mansfield District Council drop private police plans

Plans to introduce private security firms to police Mansfield Town Centre will not be going ahead.

Councillor Bill Drewett, portfolio holder for safer communities at Mansfield District Council said that plans for private security firms to police the town centre were only voiced, and will not be going ahead.

Speaking about anti-social issues in the town centre , Coun Drewett said: “We are getting on top of it.

“The uniformed presence is here, and policing is adequate.

“This is a policing issue, and we are working closley with the police.

“There is not a quick fix.”

Jeremy Corbyn has branded the idea ‘terrible.

He said: “I think introducing private policing is a very, very bad idea.

“Surely it is a fundamental of public services that you are able to keep people safe, and the purpose of our police is too fundamentally about that.

“The lack of resources in the police and in provision for PCSOs means that the country has lost around 20,000 uniformed police officers as well as a very large number of PCSOs.

“From what I hear over the country as well as from my own constituency is that when you lose a PCSO you lose that sense of cooperation with the police, and it makes it harder to deal with crime.

Your Chad reported in September that Mansfield District Council had been looking into the viability of private security firms to police the town centre.

At the time, Councillor Mick Barton, deputy mayor said: “We are looking into all avenues.

The Police and Neighboruhood Wardens are doing a good job, but we do realise they may be struggling with manpower.”