Mansfield District Council back Labour to reduce use of bailiffs

Mansfield District Council backed a motion to reduce the use of bailiffs for debt collection.

Labour councillor Sonya Ward proposed a motion at a full council meeting last night (March 5) to support the Money Advise Trusts' stop the knock campaign.

A report by the charity found thatin 2016 -17, more than 2.3 million debts were passed to bailiffs bylocal authorities nationwide.

Worryingly, Coun Ward found that the use of bailiffs had gone up by eight percent in the last five years in the district.

The stop the knock campaign aims to improve local government debt collection, by reducing the use of bailiffs and increasing access to support and advice services.

The motion was approved unanimously/

Coun Ward said: “I am delighted the council has backed the motion as the increased use of bailiffs in Mansfield was becoming a real concern.

“I know from speaking to residents that have voiced their worries to me that the last thing people need when they are struggling is that dreaded knock at the door.

“Thanks to government cuts and relentless austerity, household debt is on the rise, and when families find themselves in financial difficulty they need support and advice, rather than the mounting costs from debt collectors and the fear of a bailiff on the doorstep.”

“I am pleased the council has backed me on this issue and I hope it leads to a real improvement of their debt collection and advisory services.”

The Money Advice Trust provide debt advice to individuals and businesses.

