Mansfield District Council announces temporary car park closure

Walkden Street car park is temporarily closed this morning.

Mansfield District Council have announced the closure of the popular car park due to technical failures with the barriers and ticket machines.

The said in a statement that they are working to resolve this issue and hope to reopen the car park as soon as possible.

The car park was temporarily closed on November 12, while scaffolding is put in place.

The works came following concerns about the safety of external panels on the car park.

The scaffolding is set to be in place for three to six months until work is complete to ensure the concrete panels on the exterior of the building are safe.

