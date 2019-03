Nottinghamshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a collision that left a 12-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

The collision between a car and a pedestrian happened in Carter Lane, Mansfield, at around 2.45pm yesterday (March 12).

If have any information, please call 101 quoting crime number 439 of March 12