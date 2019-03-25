Mansfield childminder's free care offer for mums having smear tests

A kind-hearted childminder is offering free childcare slots to women who are attending their smear test.

Lyndsey Holland, who runs Little Bears childminding service in Mansfield Woodhouse wants mums to be able to go to their smear tests without the added worry of childcare.

She is offering one to two hours slots free of charge to mums who have their tests booked in at their doctors surgery.

Lyndsey, who has been running Little Bears for eight years said: "I have read on social media about mums not going to their smear test because of childcare problems and I though - why not help?

"If I can help just one person get to their test then it is worth doing."

Lyndsey is childcare level 3 qualified, is Ofsted registered, and has special needs experience, so parents can have peace of mind their child is left in safe hands while they attend their all important test.

She added: "Whether you are one of my customers or not, if you need help so you can attend this very important appointment, contact my Facebook page and we will make the necessary arrangements.

"I want to give back to my community.

"The test is vital - although a high percentage of women take the test up, there are still those that don't."

Only 77.9 per cent of the 207,700 women who were due a smear test before the end of March 2018 attended an appointment.

Around 45,870 women missed out on the ‘life-saving’ programme, and cancer charities have said the plummeting attendance rate in England is enormously worrying.

In Nottinghamshire, the younger age group were significantly less likely to be up to date with their tests.

Just 76.6 per cent of 25 to 40-year-olds had attended their last appointment before the end of March compared to 80.2 per cent of 50 to 64-year-olds

If you would like to contact Little Bears, please click here and send Lyndsey a message.

What is the smear test?

Cervical screening (a smear test) checks the health of your cervix.

It's not a test for cancer, it's a test to help prevent cancer.

All women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64 should be invited by letter.

During the screening appointment, a small sample of cells will be taken from your cervix.

The sample is tested for changes to the cells of your cervix.

Finding abnormal changes early means they can be monitored or treated so they do not get a chance to turn into cervical cancer.

You'll get your results by letter, usually in about two weeks.