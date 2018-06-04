Mansfield charity’s joy at Queen’s honour

A Mansfield charity has been awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

Ladybrook Enterprises, based on Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, offers a number of activities and services by hiring rooms out to community groups and charities.

Running from the centre is the charity’s shop, low cost counselling, a community market, online support, fitness classes and free lifesaving training classes to name a few.

Sharron Reynolds, aged 52, chief executive officer and volunteer at the charity, was invited to attend a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace to mark the award on Thursday, May 31.

The award is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK.

She said: “Receiving the award is wonderful, I can’t recall another Mansfield charity who has received it.

“The volunteers have been absolutely thrilled. Volunteers are often unsung heros, our volunteer live in the area and have their own challenges but they are still giving back to the community.”

They received a certificate signed by the Queen and a domed glass crystal.

Sir John Peace, Lord Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire, said: “I was delighted to be informed Ladybrook Enterprises that they had been awarded the award which is equivalent to the MBE.”