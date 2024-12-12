Mansfield care services bring festive joy to children this Christmas

Care services in Mansfield which support adults with brain injuries has been bringing cheer to children in refuge this festive season by supporting the charity KidsOut with a Christmas ‘Giving Tree’.

Designed to be a fun alternative to the traditional Secret Santa, individuals from two Mansfield-based neuropsychiatric services have been busy buying presents to make a difference to children this Christmas.

Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge, both part of the Cygnet Health Care division, have completed the Kidsout’s Giving tree which is inviting firms and individuals to ‘Ditch Secret Santa’ and buy toys for children in local refuge homes and other children across the country who are in great need.

The recipients are children who have escaped domestic violence, being forced to flee their homes quickly and leave all possessions behind. Without the Giving Tree, these children may not otherwise receive a gift at Christmas.

Staff taking part each take a tag from the Giving Tree. Each tree tag has the name of a child and the present that they or their parent has said they would love to receive from Father Christmas.

Team Leader Kelly LeGrice said: “Many of the staff involved in donating to the giving tree have young children, nieces and nephews. We all understand the importance of the magic of Christmas, and the thought of any child waking up Christmas day without a single gift was very upsetting.

“I’m really proud of the team for continuing with this tradition and helping a charity. By donating to the giving tree we can make a child smile and share the magic of Christmas.

“Christmas is a special time of year which should bring everybody together and it is heart-breaking to think of people, in particular children, who don’t get to experience the joy that Christmas can bring. Knowing we are making a small difference means a lot to me and the team. People have felt a very strong sense of pride in donating the toys.

“Being in a caring profession has enabled people to use the same kindness to make a difference to children this Christmas.”

Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge, both in Sutton-in-Ashfield, are an eight bed Neuropsychiatric rehabilitation, care and treatment facility for those affected by acquired brain injuries.