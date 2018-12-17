Mansfield care home earns first ‘Outstanding’ rating for its owners

A residential care home in Mansfield has earned the first ‘Outstanding’ rating for the charity that operates it.

Corner House, a home for 11 adults with a range of learning disabilities, is owned and managed by not-for-profit housing and care provider, Sanctuary Supported Living (SSL).

It received glowing tributes from national regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), for its commitment to safe and personalised care and support.

Particular praise was heaped on manager Joanne Hardwick, who was described as “exceptional”.

Joanne said: “We are over the moon with this ‘Outstanding’ rating, and the fact that it’s also a first for SSL is the icing on the cake.

“I am so proud of the whole team at Corner House, and the effort that everyone makes.

“The key is to recognise that our place of work is the residents’ home, and that everyone deserves to have the same opportunities in life.”

The CQC report commented that Joanne had “the wellbeing of all people at heart”, and that the residents thrived while living at Corner House.

“Staff strive to provide residents with the highest possible outcomes,” said the report, which also noted how everyone at the St Margaret Street home was made to feel safe, reassured and a part of the community.

One relative had told the CQC: “We have no concerns about safety. The residents are so well looked after and are able to flourish there.”

While a resident had said: “The staff always make me feel safe. I am so happy here. I am never upset.”

The report also highlighted how residents were encouraged to be as independent as possible, and to play a full and active role in the decisions relating to their care and support.

It noted: “Residents told us staff listened to them and ensured their choices and decisions were acted on.” This policy had increased the confidence of residents, one relative said.

Sara Keetley, operations director at SSL, said: “We are immensely proud of the whole team at Corner House.

“The rating is a real testament to the commitment of the staff. The achievement of the team fits with our aim of ensuring quality in all that we do.”