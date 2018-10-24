Mansfield cabbies carry on driving despite losing licences for homophobia and harassment.

Two taxi drivers have continued to ply their trade in Mansfield – despite having lost their licences for homophobia and harassment.

A report from Mansfield District Council’s licensing team leader to the latest meeting of the council’s licensing committee revealed a driver lost his licence for “a number of issues including driving-related behaviour and making homophobic comments about a member of council staff” – but continues to drive a taxi in Mansfield under a Bolsover District Council badge.

The two authorities are now liasing to consider the driver’s licence.

Jacqueline Collins, Mansfield council director of governance, said: “Public safety is of paramount importance and the council will always seek to take appropriate

action against any taxi drivers who do not adhere to the high standards required by legislation and policy.”

A Bolsover council spokeswoman said : “Mansfield council has made us aware of its actions involving the individual concerned.

“We are carrying out investigations in line with our own policies and procedures.

“Consideration will be given to whether the individual remains a fit and proper person to hold a licence.

“The safety of people hiring a taxi must always be our first concern.”

The second licence was revoked by Mansfield council

after its officers became aware the driver “had been convicted of harassment against a

female and given a suspended prison sentence”.

However, the driver continues to operate with an Ashfield District Council licence.

Carol Cooper-Smith, Ashfield council interim service director of place and communities, said: “The council

reviews each case on its merits and does not predetermine the outcome of any hearing.

“This conviction related to a domestic incident is unrelated to the licensee’s profession.

“The specifics of the conviction also highlighted this incident could not affect any other member of the public.

“However, the conviction was not ignored by the council as it fell within our hackney carriage and private hire licensing policy, hence a hearing was convened.

“Additional information and evidence provided at the hearing enabled a decision to be reached, having taken into account all relevant matters.

“A director warning was issued and remains on the driver’s record. It will be taken into consideration should any matters arise in the future that would require a further review of this driver.”

The report said Mansfield council officers were also

“investigating allegations of an unlicensed taxi business within the district”.