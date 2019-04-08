Mansfield bus fanatics' sixth birthday treat

A Mansfield youngster's birthday dreams came true when he he boarded his own personalised bus.

Bus-mad Kuba Jedrusiak-Murzyn was treated to a tour of the Mansfield bus depot, as well as a run through bus wash and a journey on a bus with his name displayed in the destination board.

Gosia, Kuba's mum, contacted Stagecoach East Midlands to see if they could send some goodies to surprise her son with on his sixth birthday.

However Stagecoach wanted to go above and beyond, and arranged an exciting day out for Kuba.

Gosia said: ‘’Kuba has always loved buses and gets really excited whenever we travel on one or one passes by.

"I wanted to give him some bus related presents, so contacted Stagecoach to see what they could do.

"I was so surprised when they suggested a depot tour and the chance to go through a bus wash, it was more than I could have hoped for!’’

Kuba said: ‘’Getting to see behind the scenes at the bus depot was great and it was so cool to have my name on the front! Thank you to everyone at Stagecoach for the best birthday ever!’’

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands said: ‘’We were really pleased to receive a request from Kuba’s mum.

"We knew straight away we wanted to help and arranged a birthday party with a difference.

"It was a pleasure to show Kuba around the depot and we hope he will continue to be passionate about bus travel.

"A big happy birthday to Kuba from everyone at Stagecoach!’’

