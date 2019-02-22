Mansfield Building Society raises £14,000 for Macmillan

Mansfield Building Society has raised a staggering £14,000 to help people with cancer in Mansfield, Ashfield and Chesterfield.

In December 2016, staff at the society chose Macmillan Cancer Support as its charity partner, with a commitment to raise at least £5,000 over two years.

Members of the societys charity committee with Stacey Smalley from Macmillan

Going above and beyond staff reached this goal within the first eight months and have since gone on to raise the incredible sum of £14,000 over the 24 month period.

Raising almost triple the goal amount staff took part in a hike up Mount Snowdon in 2017 and the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in 2018.

They also took part in a 20 mile branch to branch walk, a 40 hour bikeathon, the Peak District Mighty Hike and a one member of staff even ran the London Marathon.

Vickie Preston, HR Manager and member of the Society’s Charity Committee, said: “The past two years have seen staff put a lot of enthusiasm into the fundraising work they do and I know they will be just as dedicated this year. We are proud of all our staff for raising such an incredible amount and we’re excited to see how the funding will be used to help local people affected by cancer.

"Every member of staff has been fully invested in our partnership with Macmillan and the support we’ve received from the charity has been terrific. Macmillan is an organisation which is close to the hearts of so many people at the Society and the fundraising has really added an extra buzz to our day-to-day work.”

As the initial two-year partnership came to an end, society staff chose to extend their fundraising support for Macmillan into 2019.

Stacey Smalley, Macmillan’s Fundraising Manager for Nottinghamshire said: “It is such a pleasure to work alongside an organisation that truly puts the local community at the

heart of everything they do. As a result of the funds raised by the Society, we‘re able to offer a volunteer network at Kings Mill Hospital and help local nurses give vital support to those affected by cancer.”