Mansfield athlete to run London Marathon for teenage cancer charity

A Mansfield athlete is set to run the London Marathon to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Lifelong resident of Mansfield, keen runner and Mansfield harriers member Rob Lacey is currently training and fundraising for the Virgin London Marathon 2019.

Rob took part in last year’s race and raised £3200 for the Teenage cancer trust.

The iconic race through the streets of our capital is held on Sunday, April 28 and rob needs to raise at least £2,000.

Rob told your Chad :”Some people think running a marathon is crazy or insane. Well I guess I’m both, after running London 2018 for Teenage cancer trust and raising £3200 all I could think about was doing it all over again.

“I’m very privileged to be able to accept a place for the 2019 marathon too.

“Raising another £2000 so soon may prove to be difficult, but I’m positive that with such supportive friends, family and complete strangers within a great community this is definitely possible.

“I was honoured and overwhelmed by such an amazing response last time.”

Rob added: “We’ve all unfortunately lost someone close to us through cancer, and for me there is something poignant about a person who has barely enjoyed a quarter of their life and leaves small babies behind before they can even walk. “That’s why Teenage cancer trust is my chosen charity.”

