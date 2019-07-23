Mansfield arsonist 'put lives of people at risk'

Police investigating an alleged arson in Mansfield are appealing for information from witnesses.

The incident took place in Hatton Court at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed that someone deliberately started a fire outside a residential property putting the lives of people in the area at risk.

"If you have any information or witnessed the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 962 of July 21."