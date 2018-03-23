Mansfield and district crime report for the week to March 22.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Church Warsop

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday a van parked on Eastland Terrace was entered and a number of tools were stolen from the vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

Eakring

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday afternoon a group of school children were throwing rocks at passing cars on Pecks Hill, causing damage to vehicles.

Forest Town East

Burglary dwelling:

At some time on Wednesday an offender entered an address on Clipstone Road West and stole a tablet computer which was on the kitchen table. The rear door had been left unlocked because the residents were in the property at the time.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday a car parked on Walton Close was entered and the glove box searched, nothing was taken. There was no sign of forced entry.

Forest Town West

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Over the weekend a car parked on High Ridge was entered and headphones stolen along with a charger and a number of low value items. There was no sign of forced entry.

Overnight on Monday a car parked on Baysdale Drive was entered and a number of items were stolen, including a grey Calvin Klein jacket, sheepskin gloves and several chargers. On the same night a car on High Ridge was entered and loose change stolen. There was no sign of forced entry in either incident.

Grange Farm

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 15th the window of a car parked on Cromarty Close was smashed and a number of tools stolen from the vehicle.

Ladybrook

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Wednesday evening a driver parked his vehicle on Ladybrook Lane and went into a shop, leaving the vehicle unlocked. An IPhone and some cigarettes were stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday afternoon a young male kicked a car being driven along Rosemary Street, causing damage.

Lindhurst

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The tyre of a vehicle parked on Ransom Road was slashed at some time on Thursday or Friday.

Pleasley Hill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Two wings and the bonnet of a car parked on the forecourt of a garage on Chesterfield Road North were stolen at some time over the weekend.

Priory

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Saturday evening three males attempted to break into a caravan site on Hallam Way. They filed off a lock and triggered an alarm, at which time they left in a light coloured Ford Transit van.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a car parked on Newcastle Street was deliberately scratched along all sides.

Robin Hood

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

At some time on Monday or Tuesday the tyre of a car parked on Brown Avenue was slashed.

Sherwood

Burglary dwelling:

On Monday morning an attempt was made to break into a house on Limestone Rise. A male offender was seen trying to enter through the patio door, he ran away when he realised he had been seen.

Warsop Birklands

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car parked in the Warsop Enterprise centre was damaged on Saturday afternoon after an unknown offender caused dents in the bonnet.

Two vehicles parked outside an address on Burns Lane were damaged with a marker pen in separate incidents on Saturday, and again on Monday morning.

Other News/Appeals:

Did you see man in moments before he collapsed?

Officers have renewed an appeal for information after a man was found collapsed in the street and later died.

The 46-year-old was found in Clumber Street, Mansfield, at around 6.35am on Wednesday 14 March and died in hospital.

Officers are still trying to establish his movements before he was found and believe there may be people who saw him walking around the area who have not yet come forward. Anyone who drove past that area who has dash-cam footage may also be able to help.

Please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 66 of 14 March 2018

