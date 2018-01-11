Mansfield and district crime report for the week up to Thursday January 11.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Burglary dwelling:

A house on Southwell Road West was entered at an exact time and date not known, the occupant was in hospital at the time. The house was searched and property stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday 29th a car parked on Curbar Close was entered by unknown means and medical equipment stolen.

A car parked on Forest Road was entered after the boot was forced open, a grey bag containing clothes was stolen.

Cumberlands

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday 8th a car parked on Jenkins Avenue was entered by means unknown and the dashcam stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On the evening of Saturday 30th December a car parked on Jackson Terrace was kicked and scratched by a named person known to the vehicle owner.

Church Warsop

Burglary other than dwelling:

A shed on Sookholme Road was broken into at an exact date and time not known after fencing was removed. A quad bike, a chain saw and other tools were taken.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

A Halley motorcycle was stolen from outside a house on Grove Road.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Friday 5th a car parked in a public house car park on Carter Lane was damaged when named offenders smashed the windscreen.

Eakring

Burglary dwelling:

At a date and time not known a vacant property on Maltby Road was entered via a rear window, it is not known if anything was taken. Again at a date and time not known an attempt was made to enter a house on Big Barn Lane via the french doors, entry was not gained.

Burglary other than dwelling:

The shed of a property on Big Barn Lane was broken into on New Year’s Eve, nothing was taken and the offender left a wrench behind.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A satnav was stolen from a car parked on Gordon Avenue overnight on Wednesday 27th, no damage to the vehicle.

On the evening of Tuesday 2nd the side panels were removed from a panel van parked on Big Barn Lane, the incident was captured on CCTV.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Wednesday 10th a named suspect caused damage to a car on Clipstone Drive during an argument with the vehicle owner.

Forest Town West

Burglary other than dwelling:

In the early hours of Friday 29th an attempt was made to break into a coffee shop on Fulmar Close, a brick was used to damage a window but access was not gained.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday 6th a number of cars were targeted in the area:

Baysdale Drive, car entered, sunglasses and some CDs were taken, no damage to the vehicle.

Mandarin Way, car entered, it is not known if anything was taken, no damage to the vehicle.

Sanderling Way, tools removed from the boot, the driver’s door was damaged in the incident.

Sanderling Way, car entered, nothing was taken and the vehicle was not damaged.

Fair View, nothing was taken and there was no damage to the vehicle.

Halstead Close, nothing was taken and no damage to the vehicle.

Beechdale Road, a satnav and CDs were taken, no damage to the vehicle.

Sanderling Way, loose change taken, no damage to the vehicle.

On the following night a car parked on Sanderling Drive was entered and LED lights taken from the console.

CCTV has been recovered and a suspect is being actively sought by Police.

Grange Farm

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Tuesday 9th the garage of a property on Randal Close was broken into and two adult mountain bikes were stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

The ladders were stolen from a van parked on Skegby Lane in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Winthorpe Street was scratched along the passenger door overnight on Wednesday 10th.

Ladybrook

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Tuesday 9th a car parked on Goodhand Crescent was deliberately scratched along one side.

Lindhurst

Burglary dwelling:

At an exact time and date not known a house on Oak Tree Lane was entered while the owners were away on holiday. The patio doors were forced open, it is not known if anything was taken.

Burglary other than dwelling:

In the early hours of Tuesday 9th an attempt was made by two males to enter a public house on Oakleaf Close. The incident was captured on CCTV,the camera was damaged by the offenders.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A lorry parked on an industrial estate on Southwell Road West was broken into at an exact time and date not known, a window was smashed to gain entry. Property taken included a satnav, a tablet and an IPod. Again at on exact date not known a satnav was stolen from a van parked on Southwell Road West, the driver’s window was smashed in the incident.

Overnight on Friday 5th a Transit van parked on Thorpe Road was broken into after an offender smashed the passenger window, a screw organiser was taken from the vehicle. On the same evening the passenger window of a car parked on Colston Road was smashed and the dash cam stolen.

Oak Tree

Burglary dwelling:

At an exact time and date not known an unoccupied house on Oak Tree Lane was entered after patio doors were forced open. It is not known if anything was stolen as the owner is away on holiday.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On the morning of Thursday 11th a car parked on Hathersage Walk was broken into and a bag containing documentation was stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 28th the driver’s side window of a car parked on Bonsal Court was smashed by unknown persons. On the same night a brick was thrown through the window of a car parked on Eakring Road.

Portland

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday 10th a car parked in a car park on Victoria Street was broken into after offenders damaged the lock. A hat was stolen from the vehicle.

Pleasley Hill

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On the morning of Friday 29th a black Peugeot was stolen from outside an address on New England Way.

On New Year’s Day a blue BMW was stolen from outside a house on Crompton Road.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

At an exact time and date not known a Ford Transit van parked on Shaftesbury Avenue was broken into after the door was forced open, a number of tools were taken from the vehicle.

Overnight on Monday 8th a car parked on Ruskin Road was entered after both front doors were left unsecured. A passport and a multi-tool knife were stolen. On the same night a car parked on Hobhouse Road was entered by unknown means, nothing was stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The rear tyre of a car parked on Butler Crescent was slashed by persons unknown in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Portland

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Friday 29th a house on Lord Street was entered through an unlocked door. The keys to a black Vauxhall Astra were taken and the vehicle was then stolen.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Saturday 30th the shed of a property on Stanley Road was entered after offenders broke the lock. Two Carrera mountain bikes were stolen.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Thursday 28th a moped was stolen from the car park of Water Meadows swimming complex.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On the morning of Tuesday 2nd a handbag was taken from a bakery van delivering to a bakery on Ratcliffe Gate.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of New Year’s Day the passenger side wing mirror of a car parked on Baums Lane was snapped off and left at the side of the vehicle.

Priory

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

At some time between 5th and 8th January the side panel of a car parked on Sheepbridge Lane was damaged in what may have been an unreported road traffic collision.

Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling:

On New Year’s Eve a house on Cropwell Court was entered after offenders broke a window, it’s not known if anything was taken.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day shared accommodation on Hickling Court was entered and a gold watch was stolen. A male was arrested at the scene.

Robin Hood

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Friday 5th a house on Manor Road was broken into by breaking a window, the keys to a black Ford Ka were taken and the vehicle was then stolen from the driveway.

Sherwood

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday 6th all four tyres of a car parked on Lindley Street were slashed by persons unknown.

Town Centre

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A bottle was thrown at a car parked on Leeming Street on the evening of Saturday 6th, causing a dent.

Other News/Appeals:

Message ends.

Inspector Nick Butler

Mansfield District Commander

YOU CAN NOW REPORT INCIDENTS ON LINE AT:

www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/contact

follow the link – Report a crime or incident on line.

(In an emergency always call 999).