Mansfield and district crime report for the week to December 28.

Crimes reported over the past 7 days, 12:00 21st December - 12:00 28th December 2017.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Broomhill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Christmas Eve a car parked on Titchfield Street was entered by unknown means and a purse was stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Christmas Eve a male was arresting after damaging a number of vehicles on George Street.

Cumberlands

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Friday the shed of a house on Frith Grove was broken into, it is not known if anything was taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Friday 22nd a car parked on Parliament Road was entered by forcing a side window, the incident was captured on CCTV.

Forest Town East

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Tuesday three cars parked on Epping Way were broken into by unknown means. Searches of the vehicles were made and a satnav was taken in one incident.

Lindhurst

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Christmas Eve an attempted burglary took place at a public house on the Sherwood Oaks business park. The cellar door was damaged but nothing was taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Christmas Eve a car parked on Bramcote Court was broken into after a rear window was smashed, a briefcase containing paperwork was taken.

Oak Tree

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Christmas day an offender was captured on CCTV attempting to enter a business property on Ling Forest Court, he left when he realised he was being recorded. Again on Christmas day the garage of a house on Penzance Place was entered, nothing was taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday a car and a van parked outside different addresses on Baslow Way were broken into by smashing windows, nothing was taken from either vehicle.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Early on Christmas morning the wing mirror of a taxi parked on Southwell Road West was kicked off by an unknown male.

Pleasley Hill

Burglary other than dwelling:

An attempt was made to enter a property on Hobhouse Road at a time and date not known. The property was damaged in the attempt.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Wednesday morning a car parked on Meden Square was entered by unknown means and a number of parcels taken.

Portland

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday a car parked on Moor Street was entered after a window was smashed, a memory stick was taken.

Priory

Burglary dwelling:

A resident of Leeming Lane South returned home from holiday on Wednesday to find that that the house had been burgled. A rear door had been forced open and property taken, including a laptop and jewellery.

Ravensdale

On Wednesday two cars parked on Goodacre Street were broken into in separate incidents. Disabled parking permits were taken from each vehicle.

Robin Hood

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Thursday 21st the rear side window of a car parked on Slant Lane was smashed.

Sherwood

Burglary dwelling:

On Saturday night an attempt was made to enter a house on Welbeck Street by breaking a kitchen window, entry was not gained.

Burglary other than dwelling:

At an exact time and date not known the summerhouse of a property on Debdale Gate was entered after being left unlocked and personal documentation taken.

