Mansfield and district crime report

Mansfield and distict crime report for the week to Thursday December 21.

Crimes reported over the past 7 days, 12:00 14th December - 12:00 21st December 2017.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Saturday two bicycles and a number of power tools were taken from the garage of a house on King’s Walk, no sign of forced entry.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday a van parked on The Rodery was entered by unknown means, a small amount of change was taken.

Church Warsop

Burglary other than dwelling:

At an exact time and date unknown a Raleigh mountain bike was stolen from the garage of a property on Rectory Road, no sign of forced entry.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Thursday 14th a young male rode past a car parked on Prest Avenue on a bicycle and kicked off the wing mirror as he passed.

On Tuesday evening a car parked on Mansfield Road was extensively damaged by unknown offenders using a metal pole.

Cumberlands

Burglary other than dwelling:

Over the weekend the shed of a property on Brick Kiln Lane was broken into by cutting off the padlock, a number of power tools were stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday two cars parked on Rhodes Walk were deliberately vandalised.

On Monday morning a resident of Armstrong Road saw a male smashing the windscreen of her car with a crowbar.

Forest Town East

Theft of a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Saturday morning a black BMW, which had been left in the car park of premises on Clipstone Road West, was stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a car parked on the driveway of a house Hambleton Rise was entered by unknown means, a memory stick was taken.

Overnight on Tuesday two cars parked on the driveway of a property on Epping Way were entered after being left insecure. A number of items bought as Christmas presents were taken from both vehicles, along with a purse and some cash.

Overnight on Wednesday a van parked on farm land on Crown Farm Way was broken into and a number of power tools taken. The vehicle was extensively damaged in the incident.

Forest Town West

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday an attempt was made to break in to a van parked on Summerdowns, causing damage to the vehicle.

Overnight on Monday the front number plate was taken from a car parked on Tudor Avenue.

Oak Tree

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Saturday morning a car parked on the driveway of a house on Burwood Avenue was entered by unknown means. A number of CDs in a holder were taken, along with a trumpet.

Pleasley Hill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a car parked on Ruskin Road was broken into by unknown means, a phone charger, sunglasses and medication were taken.

Portland

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Friday evening a car parked on Nottingham Road was broken into by smashing a rear side window, a bag was taken from the vehicle.

Overnight on Saturday a car parked in a town centre car park was broken into by forcing the passenger door, the satnav and a waterproof coat were stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday morning a car parked on Crispin Court was deliberately scratched along one side.

Priory

Burglary dwelling:

On Friday evening two males knocked on the door of an elderly resident of Old Mill Lane, stating that they were dealing with a burst pipe next door. They came into the house and took a bag containing cash.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday the wing mirror of a car parked on Vale Court was damaged.

Ravensdale

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

At some time on Friday night or Saturday morning a car parked on Nursery Court was deliberately scratched along one side.

Sherwood

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Saturday afternoon a car parked on Wood Street was broken into by smashing the driver’s window, a satnav and a dashcam were taken.

Town Centre

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Monday afternoon a male, unknown to the victim, got out of his car and kicked the vehicle causing damage, he also spat and was verbally abusive. The incident occurred on Toothill Lane.

Other News/Appeals:

PLEASE NOTE:

Due to staffing demands over the Christmas period it will not be possible to issue a crime report until the New Year. All incidents over this time will be included in the next report.

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY AND SAFE NEW YEAR.

Message ends.

Inspector Nick Butler

Mansfield District Commander

