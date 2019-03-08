Mansfield addict went on drugs binge after cancer diagnosis

A Mansfield addict who went on a drug binge after he was given a 13 per cent chance of surviving cancer is now in remission, a court heard.

Wayne Prescott admitted stealing £19 of detergent from Savers, on January 12, £12 from Iceland, on January 15, and £38, from Savers, on January 20.

He also asked for £372 of thefts from Superdrug, committed on January 20, 21, and 23, to be taken into account.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Prescott had been assaulted because of a heroin debt and had been trying to pay it off.

“He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was given a 13 per cent chance of survival,” she said.

“At the time he says “I thought I was going to die so I started to take drugs heavily.”

“Miraculously, he was cured and has been in remission ever since. But he finds it very difficult to come to terms with the fact that he was going to die.”

He received a community order on January 11, which a drug programme which “is the order that Mr Prescott needs to be on.”

Prescott, 28, of Broomhill Lane, admitted the thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and must attend a six month drug programme and ten rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay £440 compensation to the shops.