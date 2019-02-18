Man was claiming to be from Npower and knocking on doors in Rainworth

A man was in the Rainworth area on house doors claiming to be from Npower.

The police have issued a warning after it was reported to them.

Police

The male was described as being in his late 30’s to 40’s, white, 6’ tall, well built, yellow high visibility jacket, black trousers, black shoes, slightly slurred speech and did not have any ID or clipboard.

The police are reminding people to be vigilant and make sure anyone that comes to your door on behalf of a company has identification on them.

If you have any suspicions at all, don't let them in and please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or the police on 101