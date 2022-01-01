Man taken to hospital following Mansfield Woodhouse fire

A man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Mansfield Woodhouse home yesterday (Friday).

By Ben McVay
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 3:33 pm
Firefighters and paramedics rushed to Dundee Drive at around 9.30am on Friday .

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to Dundee Drive at around 9.30am where the householder was treated for smoke inhalation and taken on to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crews from Mansfield and Warsop put out the blaze which a fire service spokesman said was “relatively small”.

The spokesman added: “A fire investigation has been completed and the cause was believed to be accidental.”

Warsop