Man taken to hospital following Mansfield Woodhouse fire
A man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Mansfield Woodhouse home yesterday (Friday).
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 3:33 pm
Firefighters and paramedics rushed to Dundee Drive at around 9.30am where the householder was treated for smoke inhalation and taken on to hospital.
Crews from Mansfield and Warsop put out the blaze which a fire service spokesman said was “relatively small”.
The spokesman added: “A fire investigation has been completed and the cause was believed to be accidental.”