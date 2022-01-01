Man taken to hospital following Mansfield Woodhouse fire

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to Dundee Drive at around 9.30am on Friday .

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to Dundee Drive at around 9.30am where the householder was treated for smoke inhalation and taken on to hospital.

Crews from Mansfield and Warsop put out the blaze which a fire service spokesman said was “relatively small”.