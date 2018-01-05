Man seriously injured after two-car collison on major Notts road

A man has been seriously injured in a sickening early morning smash on a major Notts road.

Notts police were called to reports of a two-car collision on the A60 at Welbeck just after 7.15am this morning (Friday, January 5).

One man suffered serious injuries and is being treated at the Queen’s Medical Centre. Another man suffered minor injuries.

The road remains closed in both directions from Hennymore Lane to the Holbeck Estate turn-off.

Officers are appealing to anyone with any information that could help to contact them on 101 quoting incident 109 of 5 January.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.