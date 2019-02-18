Man's body found in Mansfield Woodhouse

The body of a man has been discovered at a Mansfield Woodhouse home.

Police officers are investigating the circumstances relating to the discovery of the man’s body at a property in Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, yesterday morning (Sunday, February 17).

The scene.

A Nottinghamahire Police spokesman said: "We’re currently treating the man’s death as unexplained. A scene is on at the address and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Formal identification of the man has not yet taken place.

"Anyone who has any information which could help with our enquiries is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident 330 of 17 February 2019."