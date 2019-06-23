Man's body found in Bolsover nature reserve

Derbyshire Constabulary have confirmed that the body of a man was discovered in Bolsover yesterday.

It comes after residents living nearby say they saw two ambulances and police at Carr Vale nature reserve.

Carr Vale nature reserve

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We received a call at 9.45am on June 22 from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to report that the body of a man had been discovered by a walker, in the pond at Carr Vale nature reserve, off Riverside Way, Bolsover.

“The man is yet to be formally identified but the circumstances surrounding his death are not believed to be suspicious.”