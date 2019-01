A man has been rescued from a bungalow fire in Shirebrook.

Firefighters from Bolsover, Shirebrook, Warsop and Mansfield tackled the fire which started in a tumble dryer and spread to the roof of the property on Rockley Way, Shirebrook.

Firefighters attended the fire at 12,44pm today, Saturday, January, 26.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service‏ spokesman said: "This was a tumble dryer fire that spread to the roof space of a bungalow."