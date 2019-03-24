A 20 year old man has been recalled to prison after being arrested in connection with a number of burglaries and thefts in Nottinghamshire - including a gas attack on an ATM at Southwell Post Office.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday March 19 in Rotherham on suspicion of burglary and theft.

Man recalled to prison after gas attack on Southwell Post Office

READ MORE: Find out what crimes have been happening where you live in Mansfield

The arrest also follows a report of a burglary in Queen Street, Southwell, on January 11, when access was gained to an ATM and cash was taken from within.

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following an incident within the Tolney Lane Caravan Site in Newark on 10 February.

READ MORE: Appeal after van windscreen smashed in Rainworth

It also follows reports of burglaries at the homes of elderly victims in Station Road, Ranskill, Retford, on January 3, in The Copse, Farndon, on January 9, and in Riverside Road, Newark, on January 10.

READ MORE: Man arrested after burglary spree- including 'gas attack' at Southwell post office

