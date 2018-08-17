Man jailed for causing 'great distress' to Mansfield residents

A man has been sentenced to six months in prison after breaching an anti-social behaviour order several times.

Craig Robertson, 41, of no fixed abode, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday having pleaded guilty to breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Robertson was issued the CBO in March 2017 for anti-social behaviour which included being abusive towards members of the public and towards police and council staff when they tried to help him. He had been sleeping in doorways, leaving rubbish and being under the influence of drugs in view of the public.

The CBO prevented him from entering Mansfield town centre but he failed to comply with this resulting in him being arrested 11 times in three months.

Neighbourhood Inspector, Nick Butler, said: "We're pleased that Robertson has now been given a more severe sentencing for his behaviour as he proved that he wasn't able to take a CBO seriously. He caused great distress to residents and visitors to Mansfield and we've tried on many occasions to engage with him and help but unfortunately he's refused to work with us resulting in us having to take these steps as a last resort. I hope that this sends the message out of how seriously CBO's are taken and offenders will be held to account if they breach them."

Executive Mayor, Kate Allsop, said: "This positive outcome is due to a concentrated effort by Mansfield District Council community wardens, antisocial behaviour officers and the police to improve the quality of life of people living in our district. We will work tirelessly to tackle town centre issues and bring forward a programme of enforcement to reduce the amount of antisocial behaviour being experienced in Mansfield. We’re also providing support and outreach to help those who need it the most in relation to homelessness, substance misuse and mental health."