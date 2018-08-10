Man jailed for 12 months for breaking into a shed and stealing food and drink in Alfreton

A South Normanton man has been jailed for 12 months for breaking into a shed and stealing a large quantity of food and drink in Alfreton.

Aaron Ashmore, of Carter Lane East, South Normanton pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced during a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, August 9.

The incident took place at a café on High Street in the early hours of Tuesday, July 17.

Officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested the 33 year old the following day. He was questioned and later charged and remanded into custody.

Ashmore was also ordered by the court to pay a victim surcharge of £140.