Man jailed after attacking off-duty police officer in Mansfield Woodhouse

A man has been jailed after admitting to assaulting an off-duty police officer in Mansfield Woodhouse and escaping lawful custody.

Clint Pickering, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for six months when he appeared for sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of escaping lawful custody, for which he received a six-month prison sentence, and a charge of assault with intent to resist arrest, for which he was given two-month concurrent sentence.

After he was arrested by the officer in Litton Road on October 26, Pickering assaulted him as he struggled to get away from the officer - then ran off.

The officer suffered some bruising but wasn’t seriously injured.

Pickering managed to get away but was arrested eight days later at a property in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "No-one, including police officers and staff, should have to suffer violence.

"Working on the front line of policing often involves difficult and dangerous situations where we will always put members of the public before ourselves.

"One assault on a police officer, PCSO, special constable or member of police staff is one too many and should never be considered 'part of the job'.

"Every day officers and staff risk their lives to serve and protect the public and it's important we support them."