Man in stolen digger was 'digging a hole' when busted by police on A38 near Ripley

The driver of a stolen digger was 'digging a hole' when police arrested him on the A38.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the digger was stolen from Mackworth an hour prior to them arresting the man last night January 14.

The stolen digger

Police received a call at around 9.50pm to reports that a piece of plant machinery had been taken from a site.

Officers spotted the vehicle on the A38 near Coxbench a few minutes later and it was stopped on the stretch near to Ripley at around 10.10pm.

A Roads Policing Unit spokesman said: "The driver from Leeds already ‘digging a hole’ trying to offer an explanation as to why exactly he is driving a stolen digger at 10pm."

The 52-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, after a digger was stolen from a building site.

The arrested man remains in police custody.