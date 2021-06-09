Man in serious condition after being rescued from submerged car in Sutton dam
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being rescued by police officers from a submerged car which had left the road in Sutton in the early hours on Wednesday.
Officers and firefighters were called after the car entered the water in the Cauldwell Dam area at around 2.15am.
The rescued man is currently receiving medical treatment and remains in a serious condition.
Police say there were four other people in the car who managed to get out after it went into the water. Medical treatment was provided at the scene.
The road was blocked off while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Sgt Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are working hard to understand the full circumstances of what happened.
“We do not currently believe any other vehicle was involved but we are appealing for anyone who has any information to get in touch with us, whether this be other roads users with possible dashcam footage or local residents with CCTV.”
Anyone who has any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 69 of 9 June 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.