Man in serious condition after being rescued from submerged car in Sutton dam

Officers and firefighters were called after the car entered the water in the Cauldwell Dam area at around 2.15am.

The rescued man is currently receiving medical treatment and remains in a serious condition.

Police say there were four other people in the car who managed to get out after it went into the water. Medical treatment was provided at the scene.

Police officers helped rescue a man from a submerged car which had left the road in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

The road was blocked off while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Sgt Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are working hard to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“We do not currently believe any other vehicle was involved but we are appealing for anyone who has any information to get in touch with us, whether this be other roads users with possible dashcam footage or local residents with CCTV.”