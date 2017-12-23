Man in critical condition and three teens arrested after ‘serious assault’ in Sutton

A man is in a critical condition and three teenagers have been arrested after a “serious assault” near Mcdonald’s in Sutton.

Police were called to reports of an altercation in Priestic Road just before 11.10pm last night (Friday 22 December).

A 28-year-old man suffered an injury to his neck and is in a critical but stable condition at the Queen’s Medical Centre. Another man suffered minor injuries to his head.

The three boys, aged 15, 16 and 16, were arrested shortly after the incident yesterday on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

Investigations continue and officers are appealing to anyone with any information that could help, to contact 101 quoting incident 1025 of 22 December 2017.