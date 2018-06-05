Man from Kirky and his brother complete 1,200 mile charity cycle

A pair of brothers have cycled from Lands End to John O’ Groats - a distance of over 1,200 miles - to raise money for charity.

Peter Melvin, 69, and John Melvin, 74, set off from Lands end, Cornwall on May 16, and arrived at John O’ Groats, Scotland, on May 31, just one day off their target of fourteen days.

Peter said: “It was quite a blur as we covered so much in a short space of time. We spent three nights in the wild under the stars, and travelled unsupported with just the luggage on our bicycles.”

The brothers, from Kirkby and Newton have so far raised £917 for Prostate Cancer UK, and £839 for MS society UK.

Fundraising is still open at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-melvin1