Man due in court charged with burglary in Ollerton, theft in Southwell and fraud in Sutton

A man is to appear in court charged in connection with a number of burglary, theft and fraud incidents in Nottinghamshire.

Darren Mee, 40, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, November 8.

It follows reports of burglaries in Gotham, Ollerton, Cromwell and Southwell, between September, 21, and October, 8, thefts in Gotham on September, 30, a theft in Southwell on September 21 and fraud incidents in Sutton on September 21.

Mee is also charged with assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Mansfield on November 7.