Man dies in A60 crash between car and tractor

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a crash involving a car and a tractor on the A60.

It happened at about 10.30am today (Monday, July 15) at Papplewick.

The road is not likely to reopen this evening, say police.

The road remains closed between the Burnt Stump junction and the A60 junction with the A614. It is not likely to re-open until later this evening. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or drivers who may have recorded dash-cam footage to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 237 of 15 July 2019.

