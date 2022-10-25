Man dies at Mansfield shopping centre after being found unresponsive
Nottinghamshire Police have sadly confirmed that a man died at a Mansfield shopping centre today.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police HQ confirmed the death occurred earlier today (Tuesday, October 25) at Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town.
Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Emergency services were called to the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at around 10.20am this morning (Tuesday, October 25) following reports of a man being found unresponsive.
“The man sadly died at the scene and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
“The death is not believed to be suspicious and our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time.”
A witness at the shopping centre told the Chad she knew something serious had happened and was very concerned about the incident, given the heavy police presence.
She described hearing the sound of sirens as part of the shopping centre was cordoned off from the public.