A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police HQ confirmed the death occurred earlier today (Tuesday, October 25) at Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Emergency services were called to the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at around 10.20am this morning (Tuesday, October 25) following reports of a man being found unresponsive.

“The man sadly died at the scene and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time.”

A witness at the shopping centre told the Chad she knew something serious had happened and was very concerned about the incident, given the heavy police presence.