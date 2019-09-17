Man dies after Skegby telegraph pole crash

A man has died after crashing his car into a telegraph pole in Skegby.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Forest Road at about 7am on Friday, September 13, after reports that a car had crashed into the pole.

Forest Road, Skegby

The driver was taken to the Kings Mill Hospital following the incident, but Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that the 64-year-old man has since died.

READ MORE: Car crashed into a telephone pole in Skegby

Detective Sergeant Adam Cooper said: “The circumstances of the collision are not suspicious and we have completed our investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.”

Officers closed the road between the junction of Greenfields and Forest Road following the incident on September 13.